Furnish details of excluded voters: SC to EC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Election Commission to provide details of 3.66 lakh voters excluded from the final electoral roll...

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Election Commission to provide details of 3.66 lakh voters excluded from the final electoral roll prepared after Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The poll panel informed the apex court that most of the names added in the final list after the publication of the draft list on August 30 were of new voters and that no complaint or appeal has been filed till now by any excluded voter.

