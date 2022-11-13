G20 Summit: PM Modi visit short but very important in Indonesia, says Indian envoy

By Ashoke Raj Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending G20 Summit on November 14-16th in Bali as India will be assuming the group's presidency from December 1, 2022.

Indian Ambassador to Indonesia on Sunday during an interaction with ANI said, "Prime minister visit is short but it's very important visit here in G20 summit in Bali," Manoj Kumar Bharti told ANI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate at the 17th G20 Summit where he will formally take over India's G20 Chairmanship for 2023.

"PM Modi's coming to G20 is important because India is about to take the G20 Presidency from Indonesia, as far as Indonesia's Presidency is concerned, India has continuously provided help to Indonesia, and the Indonesian government recognizes India's cooperation too," said the Indian envoy. "The participation of the Prime Minister of India in this summit is also important in such a way that on the day before the appointment, the Prime Minister has launched the logo of our presidency and website, this is a very good opportunity to show our presidency in front of all the leaders of the world. Tell them about the success stories of India," said the Indian envoy in Bali during an interview.

Guided by the vision of the Prime Minister, the foreign policy of India has been evolving to undertake leadership roles on the global stage. In a significant step in this direction, India will assume G20 Presidency on December 1, 2022. The G20 logo launched by PM Modi draws inspiration from the vibrant colours of India's national flag - saffron, white and green, and blue. It juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus, India's national flower that reflects growth amid challenges, said an official statement.

According to the official statement, the Earth reflects India's pro-planet approach to life, one in perfect harmony with nature. Below the G20 logo is "Bharat", written in the Devanagari script. "India is going to take the presidency of G20 from Indonesia. India has extended full cooperation and support to Indonesia's presidency during the whole of last year," said Bharti.

"The theme of India's G20 Presidency - "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth One Family One Future" - is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad. Essentially, the theme affirms the value of all life - human, animal, plant, and microorganisms - and their interconnectedness on the planet Earth and in the wider universe," read the official statement. The theme also spotlights LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), with its associated, environmentally sustainable and responsible choices, both at the level of individual lifestyles as well as national development, leading to globally transformative actions resulting in a cleaner, greener and bluer future.

During the G20 Summit, India will raise the issues of renewable energy and the digital revolution. "India taking forward the main points of Indonesia's policy presidency, which are related to food and renewable energy security, health and digital transformation. However, it will also be a very good and appropriate occasion for our prime minister to tell the world leaders about the main theme of India's presidency," ambassador Manoj Bharti told ANI.

Bharti also said that PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders on the speculation in the diplomatic arena that he is likely to meet Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in G20 summit, however, there is no confirmation from Indian side as of now. The Prime Minister will also address and interact with the Indian community in Bali.