Gadkari calls for efforts by all to reduce road accidents by 50%

New Delhi: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said efforts by all are necessary to reduce road accidents by 50 per cent before the end of 2025.

Participating in a 4-hour telethon and outreach campaign "Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan" during the Road Safety week, he said a law will soon be brought in the country to determine the working hours of truck drivers.

During the event, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru and many other stakeholders discussed the key issues related to road safety.

Officials said that the Road Transport & Highways Ministry has undertaken multiple initiatives across all 4Es of Road Safety including Engineering, Enforcement, Education and Emergency Care for reduction in road fatalities and injuries. This year, it observed the Road Safety Week (RSW) from January 11 to 17, under "Swachhata Pakhwada", to propagate the cause of 'Safer Roads for All'.

During the Week, the Ministry conducted multiple activities at various locations in Delhi including 'nukkad nataks' (street shows), sensitisation campaigns, competitions for school & college students, road safety exhibitions in collaboration with corporates, walkathons, talk shows, and panel discussions with senior government officers and industry leaders.

In addition, road owning agencies such as NHAI, NHIDCL etc. conducted special drives related to compliance of traffic rules and regulation, pedestrian safety, eye check-up camps for drivers at Toll Plazas and other road engineering related initiatives. Transport and police departments of states and UTs, NGOs, private companies and general public across the country also actively participated in the event by conducting awareness campaigns, first responder training, ensuring strict enforcement of rules & regulations up to grass root levels and conducting other activities, workshops & advocacy programmes related to road safety.