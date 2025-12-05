BJP slams ‘Rising Telangana Summit’ as PR show amid mounting debt

The Telangana unit of the BJP launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Congress government, accusing it of pushing the state into financial distress and attempting to cover up its failures through the ‘Rising Telangana Global Summit’.

Addressing the media on Thursday, BJP’s chief spokesperson and media in-charge NV Subash alleged that the Congress government has added over Rs 2 lakh crore in fresh debt within two years, leaving Telangana nearly bankrupt. He described the summit as a 'lavish PR spectacle” aimed at masking fiscal mismanagement and the government’s inability to deliver on its promises.

“Instead of rising, Telangana is reeling under Congress rule — rising debts, rising inflation, rising power tariffs and rising lies. The only thing truly ‘Rising’ is the government’s appetite for loans and its addiction to publicity,” Subash declared. He further revealed that the BJP is planning a mass dharna soon to expose the government’s failures.

Subash ridiculed the government’s newly coined slogans --CURE, PURE, RARE --calling them cosmetic gimmicks. He said CURE (Core Urban Region Economy) has become a “Cracked Urban Region Economy,” with Hyderabad’s economy weakened, contractors unpaid, and projects stalled. The PURE (Peri-Urban Region Economy) is in reality a “POOR Peri-Urban Region Economy,” with peri-urban areas neglected and resources diverted for political favours. And, RARE (Rural Agri Region Economy) has turned into a “Ruined Agri Region Economy,” with farmers facing delayed Rythu Bandhu payments, broken procurement promises and growing distress.

Calling the summit a “complete smokescreen,” Subash said it was shameful that a government unable to clear bills, pay salaries, or fulfil its six guarantees was spending crores of public money on an event meant to mislead investors.

“Global investors come seeking leadership, stability, and fiscal discipline. Instead, they find a government that mortgages forest land, piles up debt and changes policies every few months. This summit will not attract investment — it will only expose the instability and confusion of this regime,” he charged.

He added that Telangana, once respected globally, has been reduced to desperation within just 24 months of Congress rule. “Revanth Reddy’s governance model is simple: Borrow Today, Bankrupt Tomorrow. And when things collapse, organise an event and blame the past,” Subash said.

The BJP leader demanded that the Chief Minister release a White Paper detailing the state’s financial position, the total loans rose in the last 19 months, and the expenditure incurred on the Rising Telangana Global Summit.

Subash appealed to BJP supporters and the public to join the Mahā Dharnā being organised under the leadership of N Ramchander Rao, BJP Telangana unit President, on December 7 at Indira Park. The protest, held under the slogan “Gallantaina Guaranteelu, Neraverani Vāgdānālu” (disappeared guarantees and unfulfilled promises), aims to expose what the BJP calls the failures of the Revanth Reddy government.