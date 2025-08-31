Gate Bazaar flyover to come up in 2 years

Berhampur: The much-anticipated flyover at Gate Bazaar Square, one of Berhampur’s most traffic-choked junctions, will be completed within two years.

The estimated cost of this flyover is Rs 130.54 crore. It will be 1,136 metres long, 22 metres wide and will have 5.5-metre-wide service roads on each side equipped with a proper drainage system. The flyover will run from Niladri Vihar on Aska Road to the old gate of City Hospital with 33 pillars, said Prabhat Kumar Panigrahi, General Manager, Odisha Bridge Construction Corporation (OBCC).

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Friday which was attended by Berhampur MLA K Anil Kumar. The foundation stone for the flyover was laid by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. The process, which started on January 15 this year, will be completed by January 15, 2027.

Once completed, the flyover is expected to alleviate heavy traffic congestion at Gate Bazaar Square, where five roads towards Lochapada, Dalua Sahi, New Bus Stand, City Hospital and Digapahandi converge and NH-59 passes through it. Residents and officials are hopeful of significant improvement in traffic flow in the area.

The district administration has begun the process for acquiring land in coordination with TPSODL, WATCO, Odisha Forest Corporation and Department of Revenue.

About 170 roadside trees were removed by Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC). Utility arrangements are underway, including shifting electric poles and water pipelines in coordination with the agencies concerned with plans to minimise commuter disruption via a temporary bus stand.

To ease traffic disruption during construction of the flyover, Berhampur Development Authority (BeDA) will construct a temporary bus stand on land belonging to the Power Department at First Gate.