Gita Jayanti will be held in association with Britain: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said this time, International Gita Jayanti Mahotsav would be celebrated in association with Britain.

“Every year, International Gita Jayanti programmes are organised in collaboration with different countries. The event sees the participation of lakhs of devotees who gather at the sacred Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra every year,” he said.

The Chief Minister was talking to the media after the organisation of a state-level Yoga marathon organised at Brahma Sarovar in association with the Sports Department, AYUSH Department and the district administration.

Speaking on political developments in neighbouring Punjab, he said, “The people of Punjab, once disillusioned by the Congress, are now equally disappointed with the Aam Aadmi Party. Both parties have only made empty promises and worked for their own interests. The public has now made up its mind to bring change and make the lotus bloom in Punjab too”.

Replying to a question, the Chief Minister said the people of the state are well aware of the law and order during the Congress rule. “Now, the law and order is continuously getting stronger in the state. Wherever there is a violation of law and order, the police investigate and take strict action against the accused.” He also expressed grief over the plane crash in Ahmedabad and prayed for the families of the Air India plane crash.

“It is not in the hands of anyone to tell when an accident may happen. In this accident, a daughter of our district has also lost her life, which is very sad news. At such a time, the government is standing with the affected families to provide all kinds of support.” On the occasion, former minister of state Subhash Sudha, Director General of the Sports Department, Sanjeev Verma, Chairman of Yog Aayog, Jaideep Arya, Zila Parishad Chairman Kanwaljit Kaur, among others, were present.