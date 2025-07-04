Global governance needs reforms: PM

Accra (Ghana): Asserting that the global order created after World War II was changing fast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the changing circumstances demand “credible and effective reforms in global governance”.

Addressing Ghana’s Parliament, Modi said the revolution in technology, rise of Global South and shifting demographics are contributing to the pace and scale of this change.

He announced that India has decided to elevate ties with the African nation to “comprehensive partnership”. “We support Africa’s development framework to secure a bright and sustainable future…Together, we will shape a future full of promises and progress,” Modi told Ghanian parliamentarians.

Modi also dedicated the national honour of Ghana, conferred upon him a day ago, to enduring friendship and shared values that bind the two countries.

In his address, Modi underscored that the people of India have resolved to make the country a developed nation by 2047 and said that a strong India will contribute to a more stable and prosperous world.

This is Modi’s first bilateral visit to Ghana, and he has thus become the first Indian PM to visit the country in three decades. Ghana President John Mahama had made a trip to India in 2015 for the India-Africa Forum Summit.

Earlier in the day, the PM paid homage at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park dedicated Ghana’s founding President, who is a revered leader of the African independence movement.

Modi was accompanied by Ghana’s Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, as he laid a wreath at the memorial of the first prime minister and later the first president of the West African nation.