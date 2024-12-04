Goal to make Tal Nadaur a model of development: Yogi

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that the Veterinary College (PashuChikitsa Vigyan Mahavidyalaya) being constructed in Tal Nadaur, along with the proposed International Cricket Stadium and Kanha Gaushala, should be developed as a pilot project. “The goal is to transform this area into a new model of development,” he added.

On Tuesday afternoon, CM Yogi inspected the first Veterinary Science College of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, under construction in Tal Nadaur, Gorakhpur. He reviewed the design, layout, and key features of the college.

During the inspection, he suggested that the proposed International Cricket Stadium planned for 80-100 acres, and the Kanha Gaushala, to be developed by the Municipal Corporation on 52 acres, should be integrated into a unified pilot project. This project, covering an area of around 250 to 300 acres, would serve as a remarkable development model.

Public Works Department officials informed the CM that a preliminary survey for the stadium had been completed on 106 acres, while the Gaushala would be constructed on 52 acres by CNDS. CM Yogi directed that all related works be brought together under one project.