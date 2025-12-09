Goatherd-turned-miner in Panna strikes lucky with 15.34-carat diamond find

Bhopal/Panna: In a remarkable turn of events, a humble goatherd from Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district has stumbled upon a diamond of extraordinary size and value. Satish Khatik, a resident of the Raniganj area, recently discovered a sparkling diamond weighing 15.34 carats while working on his small plot in the diamond-rich belt of the region.

Experts have confirmed that the diamond is of fine shape and quality, estimating its market value between ₹25 to ₹30 lakh.

"The value may be more as the diamond in well-shaped,” a valuer has said.

Satish Khatik, who mostly earns his livelihood tending and selling goats, has now become the talk of the town.

Speaking to IANS Satish Khatik said, “I discovered the diamond yesterday which is 15.34 carat in weight. I will soon place it in the district auction office.”

His discovery underscores the unique fortune that often befalls ordinary residents of Panna, a district globally renowned for its diamond mines.

The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) and local authorities oversee mining activities here, but individuals are also permitted to lease small plots for exploration. It is in such plots that locals occasionally unearth gems of significant worth, transforming their lives overnight.

He was given an area of 6X6 metres in November this year. According to diamond valuers, the stone’s clarity and cut make it highly desirable in the market. Once deposited with the district diamond office, it will be auctioned under government supervision, ensuring transparency in the sale.

Khatik will receive the proceeds after deducting royalty and taxes, a process that has previously enabled many small miners and labourers in Panna to achieve financial stability. The discovery has sparked excitement in Raniganj, with neighbours and fellow villagers celebrating Khatik’s good fortune.

For a man who has spent years herding goats to sustain his family, the diamond represents not just wealth but also hope for a better future.

Local officials have lauded the find, noting that such discoveries highlight the potential of Panna’s diamond belt, which continues to yield precious stones despite centuries of mining.

This latest find adds to the lore of Panna, where stories of ordinary people striking rich with diamonds are part of everyday life.

For Satish Khatik, the 15.34-carat gem may well be the turning point that reshapes his destiny, offering him and his family a chance at prosperity far beyond the modest means of a goatherd.