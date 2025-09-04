  • Menu
Gold Prices Fall After GST Reforms – September 4, 2025

Highlights

Gold prices dropped over 1% on September 4, 2025, after India’s GST reforms and global economic news. Check the latest gold and silver rates and reasons for the fall.

Gold became cheaper in early September because of India’s new GST rules and global money news.

  • Gold: ₹1,05,897 per 10 grams
  • Silver: ₹1,23,871 per kg

Why Prices Fell

  • GST Reforms: Lower GST made people more confident, so many invested in stocks instead of gold.
  • Global News: Investors sold gold to take profits, and a possible US interest rate cut affected prices.

What It Means

Gold prices now depend on India’s GST changes and world economy news.

