Gold Prices Fall After GST Reforms – September 4, 2025

Gold became cheaper in early September because of India’s new GST rules and global money news.

Gold : ₹1,05,897 per 10 grams

: ₹1,05,897 per 10 grams Silver: ₹1,23,871 per kg

Why Prices Fell

GST Reforms : Lower GST made people more confident, so many invested in stocks instead of gold.

: Lower GST made people more confident, so many invested in stocks instead of gold. Global News: Investors sold gold to take profits, and a possible US interest rate cut affected prices.

What It Means

Gold prices now depend on India’s GST changes and world economy news.