‘Good start’: Jan Suraaj got 10 pc vote share, says Prashant Kishor

Patna: Prashant Kishor, the founder of Jan Suraaj, said on Saturday that his party got a ‘good start’ as it has achieved a 10 per cent vote share in the Bihar bypolls.

He compared Jan Suraaj's vote share to established parties, noting that BJP garnered 22 per cent, RJD 20 per cent, and JDU 11 per cent in Bihar.

“This performance could have been better, but we should also keep in mind that our party is a month old, got the election symbol 10 days back, and in the areas where elections were held, we did not even do padayatra, nor did we have any organisation,” Kishor claimed.

Prashant Kishor, expressed determination to continue building his party, despite acknowledging that its performance in the Bihar by-elections could have been better.

“This is not an excuse. But looking at whatever it is, we are fully committed to making it even better. Even if 1 per cent votes come, there will be no reduction in our efforts and commitment. Even if it takes 10 years to make it successful, I will still remain with the Jan Suraaj campaign.”

He noted that Muslims in Belagnj largely supported the JDU-BJP alliance, rather than Jan Suraaj or other opposition parties. “You look at the booth-wise votes cast in the big Muslim villages of Belagnj. The Muslims there have voted for JDU and BJP, not for Jan Suraaj.”

He remarked, saying: "When we started the campaign, people said it has no place in Bihar. But now, a large population of Bihar has developed a positive thinking towards Jan Suraaj. The process of converting this thinking into a party and votes has started."