Government decides to export ventilators in view of declining mortality rate of corona patients

Government has decided to permit exports of ventilators. The decision was taken as India continues to maintain a progressively declining low rate of case fatality of COVID-19 patients, which currently stands at 2.15 per cent. Union Health Ministry said that in India fewer numbers of active cases are on ventilators.

As on yesterday, July 31, 2020, only 0.22 per cent of the active cases were on ventilators across the country. Additionally, there has been substantial growth in the domestic manufacturing capacity of ventilators. Presently, there are more than 20 domestic manufacturers for ventilators.

The Ministry of Health in a tweet today said, "#IndiaFightsCorona Riding on the heels of falling #COVID19 Case Fatality Rate, Union Government decides to permit exports of ventilators."

The Group of Ministers (GOM) on COVID-19 has considered and agreed to the proposal of the Ministry allowing the export of Made-in-India ventilators. The Ministry hoped that domestic ventilators would be in a position to find new markets for Indian ventilators in foreign countries.



The health ministry said the GoM's decision has been communicated to the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) for further action needed to facilitate the export of indigenously manufactured ventilators.

"Now with the export of ventilators having been allowed, it is hoped that domestic ventilators would be in a position to find new markets in foreign countries," it said, adding that there has been substantial growth in the domestic manufacturing capacity of ventilators.

The export restriction on ventilators was imposed in March this year to ensure domestic availability to effectively fight COVID-19. All types of ventilators were prohibited for export vide DGFT notification with effect from March 24, 2020.