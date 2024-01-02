Government Declares Goldy Brar As Terrorist: Khalistani Gangster Linked To Multiple Crimes

The Ministry of Home Affairs has officially declared Goldy Brar, a notorious gangster based in Canada and affiliated with the Khalistani group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), as a terrorist. This designation comes as a result of a notification issued by the MHA on Monday, citing Brar's involvement in multiple killings, radical ideologies, and his association with a cross-border agency. According to the release, Brar has been known to make threatening calls to pro-nationalist leaders, demand ransom, and publicize claims of killings on various social media platforms.

The notification emphasizes that Goldy Brar, also known as Satinderjit Singh, and his associates have been actively conspiring to disrupt the peace, communal harmony, and law and order in the state of Punjab through nefarious designs. These designs include sabotage, the establishment of terror modules, carrying out targeted killings, and engaging in other anti-national activities. As a result, the Central Government deems Satinderjit Singh or Goldy Brar to be involved in terrorism, leading to his addition as a terrorist under the Fourth Schedule of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Goldy Brar's notoriety extends beyond national borders, as he is alleged to be the mastermind behind the murder of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala. His name is prominently featured on Canada's most-wanted list under the BOLO (Be on the Lookout) program. Earlier disclosures from the BOLO program director Max Langlois outlined a reward system ranging from $50,000 to $250,000 for individuals providing information leading to the capture of these fugitives.

Satinderjeet Singh Brar, hailing from Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, entered Canada on a student visa in 2017 and has since become an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. This official terrorist designation by the Indian government underscores the seriousness of Brar's involvement in criminal activities, both within India and internationally.