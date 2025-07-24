Government Responds to Claims About Sealing of Jagdeep Dhankhar's Residence

The Press Information Bureau has fact checked a few social media posts that claimed the residence of former vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar has been sealed and he has been asked to vacate the bungalow

It came out on Wednesday, soon after the dramatic Vice President resignation on Monday evening. Dhankhar is the third person to quit the post midway and he has resigned from the office in a dramatic fashion without giving any prior notice to the President of India.

“The official residence of the Vice President has NOT been sealed nor has the former VP been asked to vacate the residence. It is being widely claimed on social media that the Vice President’s official residence is sealed and the former VP has been asked to vacate his residence immediately, said the PIB fact-checking, adding that these claims are ”fake”.

According to a report by Hindustan Times on Wednesday, Jagdeep Dhankhar began shifting his personal belongings right after returning to the official Vice President residence Enclave from Rashtrapati Bhavan, where he submitted his resignation on Monday evening, and is likely to move out of the Vice President Enclave into a new type VIII government bungalow soon, said officials familiar with the development.

“The packing is still going on. It was a climate of growing hurry, to be honest,” an official claimed.

“Former Vice Presidents usually get a month to shift to a retirement home. But indications are clear that Dhankhar will leave the VP enclave earlier,” another official told HT.

Vice-President Dhankhar’s residence, bungalow number 4, is adjacent to the Parliament complex, and behind North Block. Since moving there last April, Dhankhar has become the first resident of the new Vice Presidential complex.

On Monday night, Jagdeep Dhankhar put an end to social media claims about his VP resignation by stepping down in the middle of it. His health issues are said to be the cause. In a letter to the President, the former Vice President mentioned Article 67(a) of the Constitution and noted his resignation from office in order to “concentrate on his health.”