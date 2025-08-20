Govt clears Rs 62K-cr deal to buy 97 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets

Live
Highlights
New Delhi: In a major boost for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Make in India in defence project, India on Tuesday cleared the project for buying 97 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets for the Indian Air Force. The final approval for the acquisition of 97 LCA Mark 1A fighters was given by a high-level meeting on Tuesday.
