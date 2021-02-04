X
Govt committed to farmers' welfare: Scindia

New Delhi: Defending the three new agricultural laws, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said that the government is not against the farmers but rather committed to their welfare.

The ruling BJP also questioned the Opposition parties for changing their stance on agricultural market reforms.

Speaking on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address to the joint sitting of Parliament, Scindia said that the Centre has been providing Rs 6,000 per year each to farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme. The government has also paid more than 40 times; i.e. Rs 10,850 crore to farmers for pulses in 2013-14.

Talking about the violence at the Red Fort on January 26, he said one cannot forget the disrespect to the national flag and violence against police personnel as they have been etched into memory.

