Govt ready for debate on electoral reforms: Rijiju

New Delhi: The Union government on Monday told the Opposition that it is ready to discuss issues related to electoral reforms during Parliament’s winter session but refused to commit to a timeline, even as INDIA parties vowed to stick to their demand.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told the Rajya Sabha that the government is “not averse to discussing anything” and the demand of the Opposition is under consideration. He said it has “not been rejected” and would come back to them “soon”, as Opposition referred to his remarks at the Business Advisory Committee that he would respond by Sunday 9 pm. “Please give (me) some time. There are other businesses listed that can be taken up in the meantime. Don't presume that the government is not ready to discuss any matter...Please don't put conditions on timeline,” Rijiju said.

Trinamool Congress floor leader Derek O’Brien shot back saying, “Problem is not the timeline but trust deficit.”

At a meeting, chaired by Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge earlier in the day, the INDIA floor leaders chose to vociferously raise the demand for a discussion on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the next two days and see the response of the government.