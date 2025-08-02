Govt to begin process of selecting location for new secretariat: CM

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced that Delhi government will soon begin the process of identifying a suitable location for constructing a new secretariat to house various departments in one building.

She made the announcement after visiting the Women and Child Development Department office at Kashmere Gate. The chief minister flagged the dilapidated condition of the building and hit out at the AAP dispensation over the state of affairs.

“I am coming to this office for the first time. It is saddening to see that our officers work in this kind of a building. The fans can fall off any moment and the roof is leaking,” she rued as she inspected the department’s office. Attacking the previous AAP government in Delhi, she recalled that there was a fire at this building in 2021 yet no repairs were carried out.

“Theirs was an educated government. They spent crores of rupees on building Sheesh Mahal but did not do anything to improve the condition of government offices,” Gupta said.

“Today, looking at the condition of this office, I am saddened. They could have Rs 2-3 crore to improve the condition of this building,” the chief minister charged.

From today itself, we will begin the process for identifying a location for a new secretariat where all departments can be housed, she added.

The Delhi Secretariat is located near Indira Gandhi Stadium in IP Estate.