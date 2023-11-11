Grammy nomination for Falu's song on millets featuring PM Modi

The song about millets featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category for Grammy awards 2024.

The track titled ‘Abundance of Millets’ talks about the health benefits and the government's efforts to promote the cereal. The song features Indian-American Grammy-winning singer Falu (Falguni Shah) and her husband and singer Gaurav Shah.

‘Abundance of Millets’ is nominated alongside Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer and Shahzad Ismaily’s 'Shadow Forces', Burna Boy’s 'Alone', Davido’s 'Feel', Silvana Estrada’ track 'Milagro Y Disastre', Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Zakir Hussain featuring Rakesh Chaurasia for 'Pashto', Ibrahim Maalouf featuring Cimafunk and Tank and the Bangas’s 'Todo Colores'.

The year 2023 has been designated as the 'International Year of Millets' after a proposal for it was brought forward by India and endorsed by members of the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Governing Bodies, as well as by the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly.

Mumbai-born singer-songwriter, Falguni Shah, known more by her stage name, Falu, and her husband and singer Gaurav Shah, released 'Abundance of Millets' in June. In June, she was quoted as saying that PM Modi has written the song along with her and her husband.