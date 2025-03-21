Green initiatives of RSS save Rs 3.5 crore a day by fighting single-use plastic

New Delhi: Focusing on environment protection, the RSS undertook national programmes like a zero-budget 'Ek Thali Ek Thaila Abhiyan' (Plate and Bag) through community participation to check single-use plastic and plastic bags.

As many as 2,241 organisations participated and collected steel plates and bags through 7,258 centres. To replace single-use plastic, 14,17,064 steel plates, 13,46,128 bags and 2,63,678 steel tumblers were distributed.

The campaign 'Paryavaran Ke Anukul Kumbha' created awareness amongst lakhs of families and social media campaign 'Harit Kumbha Swachha Kumbha supplemented the efforts, said the Annual Report 2024-25 of the RSS.

“Effectively, usage of disposable items was reduced by 80-85 per cent. It is estimated that Rs 3.5 crore was saved per day. This programme has opened the concept of 'Utensil Banks' for future community programmes,” said the report.

A special emphasis was made on keeping rivers, lakes and other water bodies clean.

The RSS also engaged with non-governmental organisations from across the country by inviting them to Delhi-based Khatu Shyam Dham. A total of 44 organisations shared their experiences in the exchange programme, the report said.

The RSS and its affiliates also organised National Students Environment Competition in educational institutes. It was held from July 1 to August 25, 2024, and 7.09 lakh students from 45,022 educational institutions of 681 districts participated in it.

Students from 107 nations also participated online.

The environmental activities of the RSS also reached the Harvard University. The ‘HARIT’ initiative is now a university-approved, registered, student-led organisation.

On the sidelines of COP-29 organised at Baku, Azerbaijan, a small group of 11 members from 7 countries congregated to discuss and formulate upon HARIT techniques and indigenous ways of mitigating climate change, said the Report.

HARIT, which stands for "Harnessing the power of Agricultural Residues through Innovative Technologies", is a project aimed at ending crop residue burning by promoting the adoption of Happy Seeders and facilitating access to them, along with ensuring constant dialogue between farmers and experts.







