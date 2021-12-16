Group Captain Varun Singh succumbs to injuries

New Delhi: Group Captain Varun Singh, who was rescued after the helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others on December 8, died on Wednesday.

Group Captain Singh was being treated for severe burns at a Bengaluru military hospital after he was moved from Wellington in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. He had been on life support, according to officials.

The Indian Air Force said he died of his injuries this morning. The IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family," said an Air Force statement.

In the past week, there had been a deluge of wishes and messages for the Shaurya Chakra award-winning officer, who was the only one to be pulled out alive after the helicopter crash killed India's top General. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in mourning his death.

"Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," posted PM Modi.