Gujarat Governor meets Speakers of three state legislatures

Gandhinagar: Governor Acharya Devvrat on Wednesday received the presiding officials of three state legislatures at Gujarat Lok Bhavan for a courtesy meeting ahead of the forthcoming Budget Session of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly.

Shankar Chaudhary, Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly; Harvinder Kalyan, Speaker of the Haryana Legislative Assembly; and Ram Shinde, Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, called on the Governor Devvrat.

During the interaction, Chaudhary said the functioning of the Gujarat Assembly is being modernised in keeping with changing times.

He stated that the House has adopted the latest technologies to improve efficiency and enable faster discussion of public issues.

Systems have been developed to ensure that matters raised by members can be taken up and processed more swiftly, he said.

Kalyan and Shinde shared details of reforms introduced during their respective tenures.

They outlined changes aimed at strengthening legislative procedures and making the functioning of their Houses more responsive to public concerns.

Governor Devvrat emphasised the need to expand outreach efforts related to the National Mission on Natural Farming, which he described as inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Natural farming practices would help ensure pure and wholesome food for future generations while contributing to the conservation of water, soil and the environment," he said.

He also held preliminary discussions on rural welfare programmes and related development initiatives.

The meeting took place days before the Gujarat Assembly’s Budget Session, which is scheduled to begin on February 16.

The session will open with the Governor’s address, and Finance Minister Kanu Desai is due to present the state Budget for 2026–27 on February 17.

The House is expected to take up discussion on the Budget, demands for grants and other legislative business during the session. Opposition is also aiming to corner the government on several ongoing issues in the state.



