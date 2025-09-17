Gujarat’s GIRDA emerges as a trusted national lab, generates Rs 10.34 cr revenue in three years

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Industrial Research and Development Agency (GIRDA), based in Vadodara, has generated over Rs 10.34 crore in revenue in the past three years (2022-2025) through quality testing of various industrial products.

Backed by more than Rs 7.21 crore in state government grants, GIRDA has established itself as a nationally recognised and trusted laboratory, particularly for industries dealing in chemicals, plastics, and polymers.

As per official information, functioning as a Centre of Excellence in R&D, the institution is empanelled with major state public enterprises such as the Water Resources Department, Gujarat Water Supply and Sewerage Board, WASMO, and Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd., conducting crucial quality checks on PVC and HDPE pipelines for public water supply projects.

In addition to state departments, GIRDA also serves central PSUs and agencies, including GAIL, IOCL, BPCL, ONGC, PWD, GMB, GWIL, Police Housing, GGRC, urban authorities, and municipal corporations, as well as irrigation departments in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha, offering both lab testing and field inspection services.

Recognised by the Department of Science and Technology (GoI) as a Scientific & Industrial Research Organisation (SIROs), and accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) under the Quality Council of India, GIRDA is further recognised as a research centre under the Applied Chemistry Department of The Maharaja Sayajirao University, Vadodara.

Working closely with Gujarat State Fertiliser and Chemicals University (GSFC), the agency undertakes multiple MoUs to enhance research and training. Its services extend to industries in rubber, plastics, paints, inks, coatings, paper, highways, metals, inorganic chemicals, cement, construction materials, and petroleum products, offering guidance on quality checks and process improvements.

As a 100 per cent grant-in-aid institution of the state government, GIRDA plays a crucial role in supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the chemical and petroleum sectors with R&D, training, quality control, technology upgrades, and product development -- positioning Gujarat as a hub for credible and world-class industrial testing.