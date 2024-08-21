Gurugram: Youth killed as truck rams into tempo on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway

Gurugram: A youth was killed and six others were injured after a truck hit their vehicle on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway near Pachgaon Chowk on Wednesday, police said.



Complainant Rahul, a resident of Housing Board Colony, Bhiwadi, told the police that he, along with his friends Suraj, Pankaj, Shubham, Neeraj, Sachin and Deepraj, had gone to Gurugram for some work in his tempo.

When they were returning from Gurugram to Bhiwadi and reached Pachgaon Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway late at around 2 a.m., a speeding truck coming from behind hit their tempo.

The tempo driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned. After the incident, the truck driver fled from the spot.

The people nearby took all the injured to a private hospital, where Suraj died during the treatment.

Suraj, a resident of Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, used to work in a factory while staying on rent in Bhiwadi. Police have informed the family members about the incident. The condition of others injured in the accident is stable, police said.

"A truck rammed them from behind, killing one of them. The injured have been admitted to the hospital. The deceased’s body has been kept in the mortuary for autopsy," Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said.

The Gurugram traffic police have pointed out many black spots on the expressway, which are prone to accidents.

At present, flyover work is underway at the Bilaspur Chowk to curb accidents on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway. In the absence of a flyover, several people have lost their lives.

“The flyover work is in full swing which will be completed soon," a traffic official said.