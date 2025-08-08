  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Har, Israel to work jointly on using modern tech: Saini

Har, Israel to work jointly on using modern tech: Saini
x
Highlights

Discussions held on research, healthcare, agricultural technology, advanced irrigation systems, artificial intelligence, wastewater and other issues

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said Haryana and Israel will work together in various sectors such as research, healthcare, agricultural technology, advanced irrigation systems, artificial intelligence, and wastewater management using modern technology.

Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Minister at Sant Kabir Kutir in Chandigarh.

The Chief Minister stated that there was a focus on establishing a Centre of Excellence in Haryana. Discussions were also held on the further development of the Integrated Aviation Hub in Hisar and enhancing overseas placement opportunities. Under the Department of Foreign Cooperation of the Haryana Government, more than 180 youth from the state are currently employed in Israel through overseas placement initiatives.

Additionally, there has been a demand from across the country to recruit 5,000 nurses in Israel’s healthcare sector, and Haryana is keen to increase its participation in this initiative.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick