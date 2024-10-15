Haryana DGP holds meet with Sr cops on crime control

Chandigarh : The Haryana DGP held a meeting with senior police officers here to discuss measures for controlling violent crimes and also reviewed the ongoing anti-drug campaign and immigration fraud.

The meeting also reviewed ongoing anti-drug campaigns and actions against immigration fraud, an official statement here on Monday. Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur held the meeting through video conference with senior police officers, including inspectors general (IGs), police commissioners and superintendents of police (SPs), the statement said.

Chairing the meeting, DGP Kapur emphasised the importance of advanced weapons training for police officers in order to control violent crimes and ensure public safety. He directed police officials to select young officers in their districts and form batches for advanced weapons training. “It is crucial to equip our officers with high-quality training to handle weapons effectively in appropriate situations,” Kapur stated.

He also instructed that top-notch trainers be selected for this task. The police headquarters should design the courses, he said. Officers will receive both weapons training and soft skills training during the programme, which is set to begin on October 21 and will last for seven to ten days. Training centres at Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban and a police training centre at Sunaria have been selected for this purpose, the statement said.

Addressing the issue of immigration fraud, the DGP urged officers to take firm action against agents who deceive people under the pretext of sending them abroad.

He stressed the need to break the nexus of fraudulent agents, particularly in five to six districts where this issue is prevalent.

“We must act on all complaints and ensure that cases of fraud are dealt with according to the SOPs (standard operating procedures),” Kapur said, highlighting that under the new criminal laws, the properties of those found guilty of such fraud can be attached. Kapur directed Superintendents of Police to personally monitor cases of immigration fraud, focusing on visa scams.

The DGP stressed the importance of thorough investigations and proper police action, including regular monitoring of key indicators like the number of FIRs lodged, criminals arrested and amounts recovered. He highlighted the provisions in the new criminal laws allowing for the attachment of fraudsters’ properties involved in sending candidates abroad. The meeting also reviewed the progress of the anti-drug campaign across Haryana. Kapur instructed the SPs to set clear goals to make villages and wards drug-free by December 31.