Haryana playing key role in PM Modi’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign: Saini

Chandigarh: HaryanaChief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India), he always mentions Haryana. Haryana has played a significant role from the very beginning in every campaign. MSMEs are the backbone of the economy, and the government is continuously promoting them. Nearly 15 lakh youth in the state have gained employment through MSMEs. As a result, Haryana has also received the National Award for MSMEs.

The Chief Minister was speaking on Monday at a workshop organized under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan at Babain in the Ladwa Assembly constituency.

Saini said with the campaigns of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Swadeshi launched by Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi, the country’s economy has reached the fourth position in the world.