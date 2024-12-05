Haryana targets 35,000 Bima Sakhis for PM Modi's Dec 9 event: Minister Arti Rao

Haryana Health Minister Arti Rao has announced the state’s ambitious target to empower 35,000 women as "Bima Sakhis" under the Bima Sakhi Yojana, aimed at empowering women and promoting self-reliance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch this initiative in Panipat on December 9, marking another milestone for women’s empowerment. Through this scheme, women will receive financial assistance ranging from Rs 7,000 to Rs 21,000, along with various commissions and rewards as part of the initiative.

Arti Rao held a press conference in Sonipat on Thursday, where she said, “Our target is to reach 35,000 Bima Sakhis who will tell other women about this scheme to become self-reliant.”

She urged maximum participation for the PM Modi's event, adding that through this initiative the government is committed to making women self-reliant. She said the government aims to enroll one woman from every village as an agent under the scheme.

The Bima Sakhi Yojana follows the legacy of initiatives like the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaigns, which were launched by PM Modi from Panipat in 2016.

Addressing the ongoing farmers' movement, Arti Rao said that Haryana stands apart, as 24 crops are being procured at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) in the state. She advised farmers from other states not to protest in Haryana, asserting that a committee led by Supreme Court and High Court judges is addressing the farmers' demands. “Why should farmers from other states come here. They should hold protest in their own states,” she said.

However, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda countered these claims, saying that even paddy crops are not being procured at MSP. He criticized the government for failing to provide essential inputs like seeds, water, and fertilisers, accusing it of neglecting farmers’ needs.

Meanwhile, farmers from Punjab and Haryana have decided to resume their “Delhi Chalo” march from Friday (December 6) to press their demands before the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Deputy Commissioner of Panipat Dr Virender Dahiya and Superintendent of Police Lokendra Singh conducted a site inspection for the PM Modi’s event. Dahiya confirmed that all arrangements are nearing completion, with the Special Protection Group (SPG) set to take over security on Friday.

Health Minister Arti Rao, while interacting with the media, also discussed the condition of Sonipat’s Civil Hospital with MLA Nikhil Madaan, announcing the replacement of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to improve health services in the area.

With the countdown to December 9 underway, Haryana’s administration is working on a war footing to ensure the success of the Bima Sakhi Yojana’s launch, which promises to set a new benchmark for women’s empowerment in the state.