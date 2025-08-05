Haryana to roll out online paperless deed registration

Chandigarh: The Haryana government is set to launch a pilot project for online paperless deed registration system in Naraingarh tehsil starting August 11.

Haryana Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Disaster Management, Sumita Misra on Monday said the project is designed to simplify and streamline the land registration process for the public.

Under this citizen-friendly system, property buyers and sellers will be able to schedule appointments online at their convenience, she said.

Misra stated that this initiative aims to reduce public interface or physical appearance.

Earlier, the paper scrutiny took place on the day of appointment causing a 30 per cent failure in the deed registration either due to objections or lack of documents. Now, with this template-based application module, the application is pushed for verification to the concerned tehsil office. After receiving approval on the same portal, the applicant can complete the payment process and book an appointment slot. The applicant only has to appear for a photograph and signature/biometrics on the day of the appointment, where their approved application is already online, she said.

Misra stated that this structured mechanism is