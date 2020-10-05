Hathras horror: Victim's kin against CBI probe

New Delhi: A day after Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath recommended a probe by the CBI in the alleged gangrape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras, a special investigation team (SIT) recorded the statement of the victim's family on Sunday.

The SIT team led by senior IPS officer Bhagwan Swaroop is continuing with its investigation even as the CBI has been asked to take over. The victim's family, however, is not in favour of the CBI investigation and wants a judicial probe to be conducted in the case.

The SIT team present in Boolgarhi village is interacting with the people concerned and has said, "anybody who wants to give a statement is welcome." The team had earlier interacted with the villagers and also visited the crime spot. The woman was raped by four "upper caste" men on September 14 following which she was admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College of Aligarh Muslim University after she was left partially paralysed.

She was later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi, where she died on Tuesday.

The woman's body was forcibly cremated by the UP police on the following day at 2:30 am against the wish of her family members. "We lied down in front of the ambulance but were removed and the cremation was forcibly performed at night," one of her relatives said.