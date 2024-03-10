"He only got 40,000 votes and it is not big deal": Sajad Lone's swipe at Omar Abdullah

Hitting out at the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, over his remark, People's Conference chairman Sajad Lone said on Sunday that Omar should know that out of 15-16 lakh votes, he only got 40,000 votes and it is not a big deal. "I don't hold a brief for anybody. But the arrogance he shows (Omar Abdullah) shows that I came first. He should know that out of 15-16 lakh votes, he only got 40,000 votes and it is not a big deal," he said.

Earlier, People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti expressed disappointment at the discontent prevailing in the PAGD and said that without any consultations with the PDP, the National Conference went on to declare that it would fight for three Lok Sabha seats. Addressing reporters in Srinagar, Mehbooba Mufti said, "Omar Abdullah himself said that they're not in the alliance. We wanted the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) to continue but everyone knows who ended it. We will talk to Congress as we are in the INDIA alliance and see how to go forward."

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) is an alliance between the several political parties in Jammu and Kashmir campaigning for autonomy for the region by restoring special status along with Article 35A of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. It was founded in the year 2020. "PAGD was a democratic and unique alliance but the way it has been scattered is very disappointing. Jammu and Kashmir is a laboratory for whatever is happening in the country that is facing a big challenge and hence we should have made a collective effort. We (PDP) made a lot of efforts, but he (Omar Abdullah) declared that they'll contest all three seats, without any consultation from us. They have made PAGD a joke. PAGD was the lost hope for people," she added.

Responding to the remarks made by NC leader Omar Abdullah that "a party (PDP) who secured third position in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is trying to claim stakes in some of the Lok Sabha," Mufti said that even Farooq Abdullah lost Lok Sabha elections in 2014. "So this mean that he can never fight for election again? Omar Abdullah also lost an election earlier. Victories and losses are part of it. This does not mean that one cannot fight elections," he said.