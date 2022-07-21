Herald case: Priyanka seeks ED's permission to assist ailing Sonia

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday sought Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s permission to assist her ailing mother Sonia Gandhi during her interrogation in the National Herald case.

According to sources, Priyanka told the ED officials that since her mother does not keep well, she takes care of the medicines and hence her presence is required.

She requested the ED officials to allow her to be present at the questioning room.

Considering the Congress president's health condition, the ED has agreed to let Priyanka be around her mother but in a separate room.

Due to her illness, Ms Gandhi could not join the probe on June 23 and is scheduled to appear on Thursday.

The veteran leader would be interrogated by a team of joint director level officials, including a woman.

Sources have suggested that she will be asked the same set of questions which were asked to Rahul Gandhi during his five-day questioning.

"We have to ask about her role in the deal between Young India and Associated Journal Ltd (AJL)," the sources said.