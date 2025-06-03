Heroic Weaver Sacrifices Life While Rescuing Two Drowning Children From Tamil Nadu River

A 60-year-old weaver from Kulitharai in Kanniyakumari made the ultimate sacrifice while performing an act of extraordinary heroism, losing his life after successfully rescuing two children from the treacherous waters of the Tamirabharani river in Tamil Nadu. The selfless act has left a community mourning the loss of a true hero while celebrating his courage and compassion.

Peter, who worked as a weaver, encountered the life-threatening situation while presumably traveling to his workplace. He witnessed two children struggling desperately against the river's powerful current, fighting for their lives as they were being swept away by the flowing waters. Without hesitation, the brave man immediately plunged into the dangerous river to attempt their rescue, demonstrating remarkable courage in the face of extreme peril.

Through his determined efforts, Peter successfully managed to save both children from certain drowning, ensuring their safe return to shore. However, during the rescue operation, he became caught in the river's strong current and disappeared beneath the surface. The heroic weaver's selfless actions cost him his own life, as he became trapped by the very waters from which he had just saved two young lives.

Emergency responders from the Kulitharari Fire and Rescue service were immediately notified of the incident and launched an extensive search operation upon reaching the scene. After conducting hours of intensive searching throughout the river, the rescue team successfully recovered Peter's body, bringing closure to the tragic situation while confirming the community's worst fears.

The loss has left Peter's son and daughter facing an uncertain future, having lost their father and primary source of financial support. Recognizing the magnitude of Peter's heroic sacrifice, the local Kulitharai community has rallied together to support his grieving family during this difficult time. Residents have specifically appealed to government authorities to provide appropriate compensation for the family's loss and have requested that Peter's son be offered a government position as formal recognition of his father's extraordinary bravery and ultimate sacrifice.

This tragic yet inspiring incident echoes similar acts of heroism witnessed across Tamil Nadu, including a recent case in Chennai where another Good Samaritan risked his own safety to save a child from electrical shock during flooding, demonstrating the remarkable spirit of selflessness that continues to emerge during moments of crisis.