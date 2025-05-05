High-level panel to probe bridge mishap in Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: The State Works department has constituted a high-level technical committee to probe the accident that occurred during the construction of a bridge over Kathajodi river at Khannagar in Cuttack, an official said on Sunday. Three workers died while two others sustained grievous injuries due to the fatal accident that occurred on Saturday. The technical committee has been instructed to submit a detailed report and the persons responsible for the tragic accident.

The high-level technical committee, chaired by the EIC-cum-Special Secretary to Government, also comprises the Chairman Works Department, Chief Engineer Roads-II of Odisha and the Additional District Magistrate, (General) of Cuttack district.

Earlier, while speaking to mediapersons, State Works Department Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Sunday termed the incident unfortunate and admitted that some error on the part of the agencies engaged in the execution of the project or the technical staff presented at the spot was responsible for the fatal mishap. Three persons, including an engineer and two workers, died after the concrete slab fell on them during construction work of the bridge over the Kathajodi river here on Saturday. Two others suffered critical injuries in the incident.

Locals and police personnel rushed to the accident site and rescued the workers, Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said. “The crane malfunctioned while lifting the huge concrete slab that fell on the workers and the site engineer,” he said. The DCP said the exact cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had ordered an inquiry into the incident. Majhi also expressed grief over the deaths and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

“The Chief Minister has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the next of kin of the deceased. He has also announced free medical treatment to those injured in the accident and ordered an inquiry,” the CMO said

