Himachal govt using drones to monitor my residence: LoP

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said that the state government is using drones to monitor his official residence.



“Drones have been seen several times around my residence. The violation of the privacy of the Leader of the Opposition in such a manner is shameful. Instead of giving assurance of getting the matter investigated, the Chief Minister is making fun of it. This attitude of the government is unfortunate,” the LoP told media persons.

He said the government should refrain from misuse of power, adding the power is for service, not to harass anyone.

He demanded to stop the police from “immoral activities” and also raised the issue of police harassing MLAs who have joined the BJP.

“After questioning the BJP MLAs for eight hours, the police ask them to go home and then call them back while they are on the way home saying they want reply on some more questions.”

The LoP said the government is conspiring to shut down the state's first forestry and horticulture college.

“The previous government opened the college with a provision of Rs 240 crore. Even land was arranged for the building. Now the government has asked officials concerned to create obstacles so that this college cannot be built.”

Thakur said the Chief Minister is talking about delaying the salaries of the ministers and Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS) of the government for two months. “Whereas the Chief Minister should have removed all the CPS who were appointed unconstitutionally. This would have also saved the expenses incurred on them. But the government did the opposite and spent Rs 6 crore separately in the court to justify their appointment. Such diversionary tactics will not work,” Thakur added.

He condemned the Speaker’s statement at a meeting that “six MLAs have been beheaded and three MLAs’ necks are under the saw and they are writhing in pain and asked him to express regret.”

“It is shameful to talk like this about your colleagues. Many MLAs were re-elected with the verdict of the people. They are hurt by the Speaker's statement,” Thakur added.