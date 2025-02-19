History-sheeter shot dead in Jamshedpur, protests erupt demanding arrest of assailants

Jamshedpur: A youth named Shivam Ghosh, notorious for his involvement in several criminal activities, was shot dead in broad daylight on Wednesday on Dhatkidih Main Road in Jamshedpur.

The incident triggered panic and chaos in the area, followed by massive protests demanding the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

According to eyewitness accounts, Shivam was walking with his friends when three assailants on a scooter intercepted him. Without any warning, they opened fire, shooting him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

The attack, carried out in a crowded locality in broad daylight, sent shockwaves throughout the area creating a stampede-like situation.

Local residents and police personnel rushed Shivam to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

As news of his death spread, anger erupted among the people of Dhatkidih Mukhi Basti. Hundreds of residents took to the streets, blocking the main road connecting Dhatkidih to Kadma, demanding the swift arrest of the criminals.

In response, City SP Kumar Shivashish arrived at the protest site and assured the demonstrators that all police stations had been put on alert to nab the attackers. After about an hour of his intervention, the blockade was lifted.

Shivam Ghosh, son of Munna Ghosh, was a history-sheeter with multiple criminal cases against him.

In January 2021, he was accused of murdering his own aunt, Julie Ghosh. At the time, public outrage over the incident had led to massive protests, pressuring the police to arrest him. Following his arrest, he was sent to jail but was later released.

His father, Munna Ghosh, also has a criminal record and has been jailed multiple times. The police suspect that Shivam’s murder could be a fallout of a gang rivalry or a fight for supremacy.

The police are reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity and interrogating potential witnesses. Authorities have vowed to bring the culprits to justice and restore law and order in the area.



