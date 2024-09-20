HM Shah promises to drive out illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Jharkhand

Sahibganj: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing a rally in Sahibganj, Jharkhand on Friday, promised to drive out Bangladeshi infiltrators if the BJP comes to power in the state.



The rally marked the launch of the 'Parivartan Yatra,' aimed at delivering the message of ousting the current government and establishing a BJP-led administration that will focus on the state's development.

HM Shah accused the Hemant Soren-led government of protecting Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators, and vowed that a BJP government would ensure their expulsion from Santhal Pargana.

Describing the current state government as the most corrupt, HM Shah cited alleged scams involving MGNREGA (Rs 1,000 crore), land (Rs 600 crore), mining (Rs 1,000 crore), and liquor (Rs 40 crore). He further alleged that the government misappropriated land meant for the Army.

He emphasised that the Parivartan Yatra's objective was not just to replace the JMM-Congress-RJD government, but to establish a government that would eradicate corruption and remove illegal immigrants from the state.

The Union Home Minister said that the Hemant Soren government had broken several promises, such as providing five lakh jobs annually and giving Rs 2,500 monthly to widows, neither of which had been fulfilled.

HM Shah expressed concern over the slogans demanding that Hindus and tribals leave Jharkhand, which he claimed were raised in Pakur district.

He asked, “Did the land belong to tribals or Bangladeshi-Rohingya infiltrators?”

He argued that only a BJP government could safeguard the state's interests, accusing the current administration of using infiltrators as a vote bank.

He also welcomed the Jharkhand High Court’s order on Bangladeshi infiltration and stated that the Union Home Ministry, in collaboration with the state government, would form a committee to investigate the issue of intrusion.

Highlighting issues related to youth employment, HM Shah accused the state government of leaking exam papers for various job recruitments, including those for Junior Engineer, Lab Assistant, Municipality, Graduate Level Job, and JPSC.

He assured that a BJP government would take strict action against those involved in such leaks.

The rally was also attended by other BJP leaders, including state President Babulal Marandi and former Chief Minister Champai Soren.