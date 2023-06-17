Live
Home Minister Shah to assess 'Biparjoy' cyclone damage in Gujarat
Gandhinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit regions of Gujarat on Saturday to assess the damage caused by the recent cyclone Biparjpoy in the state.
His visit comes two days after the severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' made a landfall in the coastal districts of the state. Shah's agenda includes a stop at the Jakhau port in Kutch district, where he will interact with evacuees currently housed in temporary shelters.
The landfall of cyclone Biparjoy led to substantial rain, resulting in widespread waterlogging in the Mandvi region of Kutch district. Shah is slated to engage with the storm-affected residents of Mandvi.
While in his home state, Shah will also scrutinize the relief efforts underway in the Bhuj district. His visit will incorporate a meeting with Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with other high-ranking state government officials.
Cyclone Biparjoy struck the Saurashtra-Kutch coast near Jakhau Port late Thursday night as an extremely severe cyclonic storm, delivering winds of 115-125 kmph. This led to significant disruptions to power and communication lines in the coastal districts. Notably, the cyclone resulted in many trees being uprooted in Bhuj, Kutch. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) began clearance operations on Friday.
Cyclone Biparjoy, having gradually weakened from a severe cyclonic storm to a cyclonic storm, and finally to a deep depression by Friday evening, was positioned over Southwest Rajasthan, neighboring Gujarat, and Southeast Pakistan, and was roughly 130 km northeast of Dholavira as of this morning.