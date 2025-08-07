Human rights panel seeks probe in 'stampede' at Kubereshwar Dham in MP

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports about a "stampede" at Kubereshwar Dham in Sehore claiming two lives earlier this week and asked the collector to conduct a probe into it.

The panel has also asked the collector and the superintendent of police to submit a report in 15 days, with details of the crowd management steps during an event there.

Two women devotees died on Tuesday during 'rudraksha' distribution at the Kubereshwar Dham, associated with noted religious preacher Pandit Pradip Mishra.

The MPHRC said that as per media reports, the incident occurred in Chitawaliya Hema village when a large crowd gathered a day before a religious yatra organised by a priest there.

A "stampede" broke out at the distribution counter in the morning (on Tuesday), resulting in the death of two women and injuries to several others. The injured were admitted to hospital, it added.

Taking note of the incident, the commission's acting chairperson, Rajiv Tandon, on Wednesday asked the Sehore collector and SP to conduct a probe and submit a report within 15 days, detailing crowd management measures, medical treatment provided to the injured and financial aid given to families of the deceased.

Meanwhile, three more devotees died on Wednesday due to health reasons during a kanwar yatra led by Pandit Pradip Mishra, as per officials

The three men died due to health reasons, Sehore Superintendent of Police Deepak Shukla told PTI over phone, when asked what led to fatalities at the dham.

One of the deceased hailed from Gujarat, another from Haryana and the third from Bhind in MP, according to police.