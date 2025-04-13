Hyderabad Erupts in Protest Against Waqf Amendment Act 2025, Thousands Call It 'Unconstitutional'

In a massive show of dissent, thousands of citizens from diverse political and social backgrounds gathered in Hyderabad on Sunday to protest the Waqf Amendment Act (WAA) 2025, calling it “unconstitutional” and “discriminatory.”

The rally began at Nizam College Grounds and culminated at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund. Protesters, many waving the Indian national flag, raised slogans condemning the BJP-led central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly targeting minority rights through the legislation.

🔴 United Voices Across Communities

Participants in the rally included women, student leaders, civil society members, and political representatives from various parties. The protest was notable for its wide-ranging support, cutting across ideological lines.

Prominent figures such as Saharanpur MP Imran Masood, TMREIS chairman Faheem Qureshi, and Telangana Government Advisor on Minority Affairs Mohd Ali Shabbir addressed the crowd, urging the withdrawal of the Act.

“The Waqf Amendment Act 2025 is an attack on minority institutions and community properties,” said one of the speakers, emphasizing the need for unity against policies that “undermine constitutional values.”

👥 Heavy Turnout, Heavy Traffic

The turnout included a significant number of women and youth, as well as social media influencers who amplified the protest online. Hyderabad Police deployed extensive security to manage the crowds, though the rally caused traffic disruptions across central parts of the city.

This protest follows similar demonstrations in other districts, including Sangareddy, where citizens have also demanded the withdrawal of the Bill.