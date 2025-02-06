Hyderabad Hosts ELSACON 2025, Emphasizing Hands-On Training in Critical Care

The conference attracted 450 delegates

Hyderabad: ELSACON 2025, a premier conference on ECMO and critical care, successfully concluded on February 2.

Organized by Apollo Group of Hospitals – Hyderabad, in collaboration with the ECMO Society of India and the Society of Emergency Medicine India, the event focused on enhancing medical knowledge through lectures, hands-on training, and expert discussions.

Focus on Practical Learning

A key highlight of the four-day conference was the hands-on Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR) demo drill.

Experts such as Dr. Yohei Okada, Dr. Sadudee Peerapornratana, Dr. Gary Capatos, Dr. Pramod Guru (Mayo Clinic – USA), Dr. Pranay Oza, Dr. Venkat Goyal, Dr. Imron Subhan, Dr. K. R. Ramanathan, Dr. Rajan Barokar, and Dr. M. A. Aleem led the session, using Pro Sim Mannequins to provide immersive training for participants.

Scientific Discussions and Knowledge Sharing

The conference attracted 450 delegates and featured a series of lectures by renowned international and national faculty members.

Dr. Niranjan Panigrahi, an ECMO physician in India, emphasized the importance of collaboration and innovation in critical care.

Dr. Muna Ather Ali, Critical Care Registrar at Apollo Hospitals, highlighted the impact of the event:

"ELSACON has set a benchmark for medical conferences in India. Every session was designed to enhance knowledge and skills, ensuring that participants left with valuable insights."

Launch of ELSACON Souvenir Magazine

Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals, attended as the Chief Guest and launched the first edition of the ELSACON Souvenir Magazine – Saving Lives, Shaping the Future. She praised the team for their dedication and efforts in organizing the event.

Work-Life Balance Session

A special session on “Work-Life-Health Balance” was led by Dr. Ravi Andrews, a critical care nephrologist at Apollo Hospitals – Jubilee Hills, under the name Dr. Homo Shapien. The session focused on the importance of well-being in the medical profession and emphasized the need for a holistic approach to healthcare.

Looking Ahead

With its successful conclusion, ELSACON 2025 has laid the foundation for future conferences focused on critical care advancements. The event’s organizers encouraged medical professionals to stay connected through updates on Instagram (@elsacon_hyd) and YouTube for future developments.