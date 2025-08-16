I-Day celebrated in Pb, Haryana, Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Punjab, Haryana and their common capital Chandigarh on Friday celebrated Independence Day amid tight security. Flag unfurling ceremonies were held at district headquarters and other places, officials said.

Punjab Governor and Union Territory Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria hoisted the national flag at Chandigarh while Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh hoisted the national flag in Ambala.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hoisted the national flag at a state-level function in Faridkot and his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini unfurled the tricolour in Rohtak.

On this occasion, freedom fighters, who played a vital role in the struggle of Independence, were remembered on the occasion.

Students of different educational institutions presented physical exercise shows and vibrant cultural performances, showcasing rich culture and heritage.

In a state-level function in Faridkot, Punjab CM Mann inspected the parade and took a salute from the march past. On this occasion, Punjab Chief Secretary K A P Sinha and Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav were also present.

Delivering his address on the occasion of 79th Independence Day, Mann remembered the contribution of martyrs including freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Udham Singh, Sukhdev and Lala Lajpat Rai.

Speaking about his government’s works, he said the ‘Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojna’, which will start from October 2, will provide a health insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh to each family in the state.

He said all government hospitals and 552 private hospitals have been empaneled under this scheme.