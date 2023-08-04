Live
- Police collected 7 lakh rs fine in a week in BM Express way
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 04 August, 2023
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th August 2023
- NorthEast strife...rooted in history - Part 1
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 04 August, 2023
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on August 4, 2023
- G20’s commitment to green and sustainable growth: A milestone for environmental prosperity
- Two major threats to India’s ‘Unity in Diversity’
- Supreme Court To Hear Rahul Gandhi's Plea Challenging Defamation Conviction And Disqualification
- BJP Raises Doubts On Congress' Involvement in Haryana Violence; Alleges Larger Conspiracy
I never get angry, am married: Dhankhar to Kharge
New Delhi: Amid heated exchanges between the opposition and the ruling party members over the Manipur issue, Rajya Sabha on Thursday witnessed some lighter moments when Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge asked Chairman Jagdeep Dhakhar why he is angry to which he responded that he never does as he is married for 45 years.
After the chairman allowed Kharge to speak, the Congress leader said he is made to sit within two seconds. "'Aap jara gusse mein the shayad' (You were probably a little angry)," Kharge said, to which Dhakhar responded: "Sir (Kharge), I am a married man for 45 years. Mein kabhi gussa nahin karta (I never get angry)," leading to laughter from the members. "'Kabhi gussa nahi karta'. And Mr (P) Chidambaram, a very distinguished senior advocate, will know as senior advocates, we have no right to show our anger at least to the authority. You are an authority," Dhankhar said while pointing towards Kharge.