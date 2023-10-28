I-T Dept conducts raids at Rajasthan minister's office

Jaipur: The Income Tax Department on Saturday conducted raids at the office of Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Udai Lal Anjana in Udaipur.

According to sources, Anjana, who was named the Congress nominee from Nimbahera constituency, was not present when the I-T department team arrived.

A source said that around six teams of the Income Tax Department from Mumbai raided the office of Cooperative Minister -- Chetak Enterprises, which is engaged in work related to the National Highway.

The I-T team examined some documents.

Anjana's staff in the office were reportedly shocked when the I-T team reached there at around 4.30 p.m. on Saturday.The Police accompanied the I-T team.

A source said Anjana was campaigning in Nimbahera during the raid.

The Income Tax Department questioned his office staff and examined some documents.

Later, when the media personnel went to Anjana's office, the I-T team switched off the lights of the office and locked the gate of the office.

Of the six I-T teams that went to the minister's office, three left at around 7.30 p.m.