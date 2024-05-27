Live
I will appear before SIT on May 31: Prajwal Revanna
Prajwal Revanna, a suspended JDS MP facing sexual harassment claims, stated a month after the matter was made public that he would return to India and testify before the Special Investigation Team
New Delhi: Prajwal Revanna, a suspended JDS MP facing sexual harassment claims, stated a month after the matter was made public that he would return to India and testify before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on May 31. However, neither JDS nor the family of the suspended party MP have provided instant clarification on this topic.
JDS MP Prajwal Revanna made a video message stating, "When the polls were held on April 26, there was no case against me and no SIT was created; my foreign travel was pre-planned. I became aware of the allegations while on my trip. Rahul Gandhi and many other Congress leaders began to talk about it and against me, and a political conspiracy was formed against me. On Friday, May 31, at 10 a.m., I will appear before the SIT and provide any relevant facts on the inquiry. I will support the investigation. I have faith in the judiciary.
Prajwal Revanna began his statement by saying, "Hello everyone, first and foremost, I apologize to my parents, my grandpa, my Kumar Anna, the people of the nation, and all JDS workers; I am currently abroad. I was not provided adequate information; therefore, I've come here to notify everyone when the polls are on the 26th."
He went on to say in his message, "No one doubted me until the day of the elections on the 26th. There was no such instance or occurrence reported, and no SIT was constituted. My international vacation was previously scheduled, so I traveled after 3-4 days. I learned about this incident through YouTube and news networks. When the SIT gave me a notice, I replied through my lawyer."