IAF Chief Raises Alarm Over Militarisation At India's Borders Amid China's Rapid Advancements

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF), has voiced significant concerns about the escalating militarisation by China and Pakistan along India’s northern and western borders. Speaking at the 21st Subroto Mukherjee Seminar on Tuesday, he highlighted the rapid growth of military capabilities in the region, particularly by China, which recently unveiled two sixth-generation stealth fighter jets.

“The world is in a precarious state, marked by conflicts and rivalries. India faces its own security challenges on the western and northern borders, with growing militarisation by China and Pakistan,” he stated.

The Air Chief further noted China’s heavy investments in its air force, citing the unveiling of advanced stealth aircraft as an example. “It’s not just about the numbers; the pace of technological advancement in China is remarkable,” he observed.

While China has deployed its Chengdu J-20 jets at strategic locations near Indian borders and conducted maiden flights of its sixth-generation stealth fighters, India’s indigenous fighter jet programs face delays. The Tejas Mark-1A project is hindered by slow supply of GE-F404 jet engines from the US, while the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project is still in early stages, with production expected post-2035.

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of *Atmanirbhar Bharat*, the Air Chief highlighted initiatives aimed at boosting self-reliance in defence. The IAF’s Base Repair Depots have indigenised over 50,000 components in collaboration with MSMEs. Contracts under schemes like Mehar Baba-I, iDEX, and ADITI are encouraging innovation, while the Directorate of Aerospace Design collaborates with private industries on future technologies.

“Technology delayed is technology denied,” he remarked, emphasizing the importance of taking risks in defence R&D despite higher initial costs. The Air Chief stressed that achieving self-reliance is crucial to safeguarding India’s strategic independence.

Meanwhile, China’s advancements in air power underscore the need for India to accelerate its indigenous programs to avoid falling behind. “Though the costs of R&D and limited production may be high, self-reliance is essential for long-term security,” the Air Chief concluded, calling for an acceptance of risks and failures to propel defence innovation.