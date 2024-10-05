  • Menu
IAF choppers yet to trace 2 foreign mountaineers stranded in Uttarakhand

IAF choppers yet to trace 2 foreign mountaineers stranded in Uttarakhand
Highlights

Dehradun: IAF helicopters could not trace on Friday two women mountaineers who are stranded at a height of over 6,000 metres at Chaukhamba III in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

Chamoli DM Sandeep Tiwari has sought the help of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in rescuing them. The two women mountaineers have been identified as Michelle Theresa Dvorak from the USA and Fav Jane Manners from the United Kindgdom, the district magistrate said.

It was a foreign mountaineering expedition by India Mountaineering Foundation. Two IAF helicopters began searching for them at 8 am on Friday, he said. However, they have not been traced nor contacted yet, he said.

