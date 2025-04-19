Live
- ICICI Bank Q4 Results: Net Profit Soars 18% to ₹12,630 Crore, Announces ₹11 Per Share Dividend
ICICI Bank's fourth quarter financial results for FY2025 were strong, with net profit increasing by 18% year over year to ₹12,630 crore. Additionally, the private lender announced a ₹11 dividend per share for its investors.
With treasury excluded, the bank's profit before tax (Q4 FY25) increased 13.2% year over year to ₹16,534 crore for the quarter that ended on March 31, 2025. Furthermore, the core operating profit saw a 13.7% growth, reaching ₹17,425 crore. Despite a difficult economic climate, these numbers demonstrate ICICI Bank's ongoing solid performance.
The bank earned a noteworthy 11.4% increase in profit before tax (excluding treasury) for the entire fiscal year FY2025, reaching ₹60,713 crore. At ₹65,396 crore, the year's core operating profit increased by 12.5%. In comparison to FY2025, the bank's earnings after tax increased by 15.5% to ₹47,227 crore.
Strong operational efficiency and a solid business plan are the foundations of ICICI Bank's ongoing profitability and growth, which are further supported by the announced dividend that will benefit investors.