IED recovered in J&K's Pulwama, major tragedy averted

Srinagar: A major tragedy was averted on Monday when the security forces recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Police said an IED planted by militants under a bridge near Tujan village in Pulwama was detected and recovered by the security forces.

Militants have been planting IEDs on roads and highways to target passing vehicles of the security forces in Kashmir.

To thwart the militant designs, parties of security forces assisted by sniffer dogs and electronic equipments move out first to secure roads and highways.

These trained parties of the security forces are known as road opening parties (ROPs).