Live
- AP HC adjourns Naidu's bail plea, ACB court asks CID's counter in health report petition
- India won total 107 medals in the Asian games concluded recently
- Warangal: Niveditha leaves audience spellbound
- Jaya Jaya Hey Mahishasura Mardini Ramya Kapardini Shaila Suthe
- Tirumala: Yoga Narasimha Blesses Devotees
- NewsClick UAPA case: SC to consider listing plea of founder Purkayastha
- Nara Bhuvaneshwari funds fault with police for stopping TDP's Sanghibhava Yatra
- National award to folk poet, singer
- HC asks Centre on surrogacy law: Explain exclusion of single, unmarried women
- Former MLA Revuri quits BJP, joining Congress
Just In
If Congress retains govt in Rajasthan, it will win in 2024: Kharge
Jaipur: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said if his party retains its government in Rajasthan, it will also come to power at the...
Jaipur: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said if his party retains its government in Rajasthan, it will also come to power at the Centre in 2024. Kharge also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of copying the work done by his party and said by doing this, the saffron party wants to claim “copyright”, but people will not give any “copyright” to it and will remember the work of the Congress.
Launching an awareness campaign for the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) in Baran district, the Congress president said Prime Minister
Narendra Modi talked about a “red diary” in his recent speeches and said it has an account of the financial irregularities of the Rajasthan government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. “It is written in that red diary that the Congress will form its government again in Rajasthan after the upcoming Assembly polls,” he said.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot was not present at the event.
Kharge asserted that “if the Congress government is formed in Rajasthan again, the party will come to power at the Centre in 2024”.
He said people elected 25 BJP MPs from Rajasthan in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, but they could neither bring funds nor water for them.
He accused the prime minister and the BJP MPs from Rajasthan of betraying the people of the state. On the Congress’s demand for a nationwide caste census, Kharge noted that Modi had accused the party of seeking to divide people through the exercise.
“It is the BJP’s habit of dividing people on the basis of religion and caste,” he alleged. Kharge said Modi hardly attends Parliament and roams around election-bound states.
He said despite promises, the prime minister did nothing for the ERCP and the state government is working on the project by spending Rs 25,000 crore.