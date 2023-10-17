If Congress retains govt in Rajasthan, it will win in 2024: Kharge

Jaipur: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said if his party retains its government in Rajasthan, it will also come to power at the Centre in 2024. Kharge also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of copying the work done by his party and said by doing this, the saffron party wants to claim “copyright”, but people will not give any “copyright” to it and will remember the work of the Congress.

Launching an awareness campaign for the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) in Baran district, the Congress president said Prime Minister

Narendra Modi talked about a “red diary” in his recent speeches and said it has an account of the financial irregularities of the Rajasthan government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. “It is written in that red diary that the Congress will form its government again in Rajasthan after the upcoming Assembly polls,” he said.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot was not present at the event.

Kharge asserted that “if the Congress government is formed in Rajasthan again, the party will come to power at the Centre in 2024”.

He said people elected 25 BJP MPs from Rajasthan in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, but they could neither bring funds nor water for them.

He accused the prime minister and the BJP MPs from Rajasthan of betraying the people of the state. On the Congress’s demand for a nationwide caste census, Kharge noted that Modi had accused the party of seeking to divide people through the exercise.

“It is the BJP’s habit of dividing people on the basis of religion and caste,” he alleged. Kharge said Modi hardly attends Parliament and roams around election-bound states.

He said despite promises, the prime minister did nothing for the ERCP and the state government is working on the project by spending Rs 25,000 crore.